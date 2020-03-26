AirDesign’s superlight EN-B Soar

AirDesign unveiled the Soar at the Stubai testival in March 2020. It’s the superlight version of the EN-B Rise 4, a vol-bivouac and adventure wing.

The single-word description AD give this lightweight EN-B is “agile”. It’s made to sniff out those early-morning thermals so you can get your day’s adventure underway early.

The 53-cell wing has an aspect ratio of 5.92 and is made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27, that’s top and bottom surfaces and ribs. The smallest size weighs just 2.73kg. The lines are unsheathed Aramid on 3.7mm dyneema rope risers. Weight-saving and shape-holding nitinol rods support the leading edge, and they’re happy to be squeezed so you can pack the wing down small.

the Soar is certified EN B, and available in sizes XXS (50-65-72kg) to L (100-125kg) in Sky or Cloud (blue or white) colours.

