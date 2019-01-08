Search
 
AirDesign Ride 3 tandem

Tuesday 8 January, 2019

AirDesign have released a new EN-B tandem, the Ride 3. They say its high-lift profile (HLP) has enabled them to make it small and compact for the weight range supported.

AD say its compact nature and HLP mean it penetrates well into headwinds, is light and stable with easy launch and excellent climbing characteristics. In addition, “If you like excitement, the new Ride is a wingover machine. You’ll experience a new level of fun and agility”, they say.

 

AirDesign Ride 3

AD say its performance matches that of some high-B solo wings; it has light brake pressure and trimmers that add around 11km/h speed. They say it ultra stable and manoeuvrable, even with the trimmers fully open.

The outer-A riser can be hooked into a ball on the spreader (the Spreader Ball Keeper or SBK system) to lock big ears in if required.

It is available it two sizes, but AD say the M (39.5m² for 115-215kg all up) will suit most tandem pilots, adding that it performs very well lightly loaded, maintaining speed, performance and agility, but you can also load it up to the maximum quite happily. The L (41.69m²) takes all-up weights of 135-230kg and is recommended for 95kg+ pilots.

AirDesign Ride 3 specs

ad-gliders.com

 

 

 

