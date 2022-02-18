fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
AirDesign's EN-C two-line Volt 4. Photo: AirDesign
Gear News, News

AirDesign announce two-line Volt 4 (EN C)

Friday 18 February, 2022

AirDesign officially unveiled the Volt 4 at the Stubai online testival on 12 February, and say it’s the first EN-C two-liner to hit the market.

The brand say they have been working on it for a long time, but until folding lines were allowed to test EN-C wings – a change that was officially confirmed at the end of January – it was not possible to complete it.

AirDesign's Volt 4 line set. Photo: AirDesign

AirDesign’s Volt 4 line set. Photo: AirDesign

Despite the advances in performance the two-line technology brings, AirDesign say the glider is designed for the same set of pilots as the Volt 3, and is no more demanding to fly. “The glider is made to match the needs of the pilot, not the other way around,” the company say.

AirDesign team pilot Jake Holland posted a video of himself putting the new glider through its SIV paces in Chamonix.

We explore more about this new step-change in the EN-C class in the next issue, with an exclusive interview with designer Stefan Stiegler.

ad-gliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK