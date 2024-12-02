AIR³ announce updates

Belgian manufacturer AIR³ have announced various updates to their lineup of flight instruments. There are now four variants – 7.3_A13, 7.3+_A13, 7.35 and 7.35+. The two plus models have a Flarm/Fanet module and an integrated antenna.

“In June we launched the new versions AIR³ 7.35 and AIR³ 7.35+. These two versions include a new 2,200 nits screen,” the company says. A nit is the unit of measurement for screen brightness.

Such was the popularity of the 7.3 that the company has decided to continue selling that version, but with Android 13 and “at a more attractive price than before,” says AIR³. This model has a 1,300 nits screen.

The four models, which are priced from €525 to €825, can be compared here.

