Fairhaven launch ‘smallest vario’

British electronics manufacturer Fairhaven have launched what they’re claiming to be “the world’s smallest and lightest paragliding vario/altimeter”. The Micro Alti 2 is just 37mm square, but provides a host of features.

These include the ultimate vario sensitivity say Fairhaven, with a loud audio tone system, QNE and QNH references, G-meter, weather trend, humidity, vario averager and weak lift thermal finder.

It also has a high contrast display screen, FM radio, time clock and timers, and gives up to 70 hours battery life. Bluetooth connectivity ensures it can by synced with most phone apps.

Barometric scales include millibars, and mm or inches of mercury and the barometer has a weather trend display, so you can check what the pressure’s doing before you fly.

The Micro Alti 2 comes with USB-C and headphone sockets and is supplied with wrist strap and riser mounting clips. Bluetooth Micro Alti 2 costs £139 / €150 plus shipping.

altivario.com

