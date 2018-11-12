AdventureFlying Hang Gliding Calendar 2019

AdventureFlying‘s glossy A3 2019 hang gliding calendar is now on sale, on delta-goodies.com online shop.

The page-a-month calendar features 12 beautiful shots from around the globe, showing the flying seasons of both hemispheres and portraying a good variety of hang gliding scenes. It is printed on thick premium silk matt paper.

The calendar costs €23.90 plus postage, with discounts for multiple purchases.

AdventureFlying.at