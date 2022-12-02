Lindsay Rippa-Burns launches from "Lower Monroe" during the race. Photo: Ben Horton

Gavin McClurg, Cross Country columnist, Cloudbase Mayhem podcast host and Red Bull X-Alps athlete, organised the XRedRocks 2022 in Monroe, Central Utah in September 2022.

For the first time ever some of Europe’s top paraglider adventure-race pilots crossed the Atlantic to compete in the USA. Shot by photographer and filmmaker Ben Horton this 30-minute film reveals what happened.