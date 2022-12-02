fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Lindsay Rippa-Burns launches from "Lower Monroe" during the race. Photo: Ben Horton
Features

Racing the XRedRocks 2022

Friday 2 December, 2022

Gavin McClurg, Cross Country columnist, Cloudbase Mayhem podcast host and Red Bull X-Alps athlete, organised the XRedRocks 2022 in Monroe, Central Utah in September 2022.

For the first time ever some of Europe’s top paraglider adventure-race pilots crossed the Atlantic to compete in the USA. Shot by photographer and filmmaker Ben Horton this 30-minute film reveals what happened.

You might also like

Back to Features
Back to Features

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK