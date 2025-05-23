Peter Thompson hike-and-fly Colorado
Adventure and inspiration

Watch: Colorado hike-and-fly

"The flying is really turbulent"

23 May, 2025, by Cross Country | Photo: Dylan H Brown

In the summer of 2019 US pilot Peter Thompson embarked on the “adventure of a lifetime” to become the first person to hike-and-fly the 300 mile length of Colorado, south to north. A few years have passed since the successful mission but it’s taken until now for the documentary to be released.

“It’s kinda old news but it’s definitely still something that I cherish and it’s cool to to see it come out,” he says. Peter flew approximately two thirds of the total distance but says this part of the world is not for the faint-hearted.

“The flying is really high cloudbase, like 6,000m so it’s supplemental oxygen if you have it. It’s often windy, the mountains are generally quite remote with large sections of wilderness.” He adds: “The flying is really turbulent at times and challenged by overdevelopment often.”

The full length documentary, written, produced, and directed by Dylan H. Brown, is available to watch on Vimeo on demand

