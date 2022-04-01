Watch: Veni, Vidi, Volantis – Alpine vol-biv
Friday 1 April, 2022
VIDEO
Juraj Koren’s new 30-minute film follows him as he embarks on a solo vol-bivouac through the eastern Alps early in the flying season of 2022. “I came, I saw, I flew,” he says. Switch on the subtitles and kick back.
