Advance Theta ULS
How to learn the art of vol-bivouac

Start small and the world of sky camping soon opens up, says Jake Holland

20 January, 2025, by Jake Holland

It’s a beautiful thing when two activities work in harmony, creating a symbiotic relationship that is more elegant than its individual components. Vol-bivouac, aptly named by the French, is the wonderful mix of paragliding and camping (spoiler alert: usually mixed up with a fair bit of walking). The ability to travel over terrain, camp and continue the next day must be an activity as old as humankind itself, which is why I believe it has such a soul-fulfilling enchantment attached to it. Combine it with human’s oldest dream and you are opening up a very special kind of adventure.

Like in many aspects of paragliding, vol-biv can be done on a sliding scale of difficulty and I’d like to highlight this now, because this wonderful combination is more accessible than you might think. At its easiest you can take practically any glider...

