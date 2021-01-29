Flying Fiesch during a vol-biv traverse of the Alps

Crossing the Alps by paraglider is a huge project, but it can be done by ambitious and thoughtful XC pilots.

Damien Pattou’s 55-minute film of his summer adventure in 2020 is beautifully made and a real insight into the art of mountain flying. Find the time to immerse yourself in it – and then start planning your own adventure.