Flying Fiesch during a vol-biv traverse of the Alps
Watch: Damien Pattou’s Alpine vol-biv adventure
Friday 29 January, 2021
VIDEO
Crossing the Alps by paraglider is a huge project, but it can be done by ambitious and thoughtful XC pilots.
Damien Pattou’s 55-minute film of his summer adventure in 2020 is beautifully made and a real insight into the art of mountain flying. Find the time to immerse yourself in it – and then start planning your own adventure.
