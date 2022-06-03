The Dune du Pilat is the tallest sand dune in Europe. Credit: Alex Brieba
Video: High Times at the Dune Du Pilat
Friday 3 June, 2022
VIDEO
This will get you in the laidback holiday mood – France’s Atlantique Delta club have been at the Dune du Pilat and had some great conditions. Let’s just say they made the most of it – that’s very high for the dune!
Beautiful soundtrack by Carole King.
