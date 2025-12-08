‘Adventure is what drives me in life’

We missed you as an athlete at the 2025 Red Bull X-Alps! Why?

The format has changed a lot over the years. Now we had 16 turnpoints and you are forced to land very often, sometimes not even in a safe spot. The first editions there were only a few turnpoints. There were more variables and route choices. It’s not better or worse, different people can win now. It’s what Aaron Durogati is really good at. My intention with this race is I want to have a free adventure, and it’s not like that anymore. Also, I’m a bit older now and I have two kids.

What is an adventure for you?

I call myself an adventurer, this is what drives me. You don’t just do an adventure, you see life as an adventure. On the small scale, an adventure is when unexpected things happen. In life, it’s never sure what is...