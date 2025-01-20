My flying life: Matt Henzi
The sensei of American paragliding on what matters most20 January, 2025, by Cross Country
You may also like
Where eagles dare
Till Gottbrath talks to Chrigel Maurer about the regime of “progressive and systematic” training that helped Chrigel get (really) goodRead More
On launch with: Serge Durrant
Serge Durrant won the Sports-class Racing Series 2024 season and also competed in the X-Pyr 2024Read More
Premium Articles
“It’s a knife fight”
Discover veteran pilot Will Gadd's approach to paragliding safety. Learn how flying well can help you avoid common hazards and keep you safe.Read More
How to: Buddy up
Technology is great, but we still need to look out for each other. Jack Sheard talks to Jocky Sanderson about buddying upRead More