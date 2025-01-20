My flying life: Matt Henzi

How and when did you get into flying?

I’ve been really into the idea of flying ever since I was a kid. I’d sit on my bed and imagine flying a plane all day long. But I first free-flew on13 March 2009. Before that I’d been into snowboarding and mountain guiding.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

My first plane flight to Disneyland when I was nine years old. My mom was scared to death. I was glued to the window the entire time, in awe.

What got you hooked on flying?

Reading about planes and...