On launch with: Serge Durrant
Serge Durrant won the Sports-class Racing Series 2024 season and also competed in the X-Pyr 2024. He is the author of Fighter Pilot: Mis-Adventures Beyond the Sound Barrier with an Australian Top Gun20 January, 2025
You may also like
when flying reptiles ruled
Natalia Jagielska and her research team at the University of Edinburgh have helped solve the mystery of how pterosaurs first took flightRead More
Where the wild things are
The Lötschental valley in the Bernese Alps is known for Tschäggattä – frightening figures in wooden masks that cause mayhem at carnival timeRead More
Premium Articles
NZ’S 100 Great Peaks climb-and-fly challenge
Nathan Longhurst set out in November 2024 to solo climb-and-fly every summit on The New Zealand Alpine Club’s 100 Great Peaks listRead More
The message of the clouds – Lesson 4: Cloudbase and cloud tops
In this lesson you will see that cloudbase is often roughly at the same height, but cloud tops are not. Why is that and what does that mean?Read More