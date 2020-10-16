Paragliding: The Beginner's Guide, by Bastienne Wentzel and Ed Ewing

Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide has been officially released. The new book is a beginner’s guide to paragliding, aimed at new pilots and those learning to fly.

Instructors around the world who have seen advance copies have already given it their approval. Wally Arcidiacono from Bright Flight Paragliding in Australia said it was, “THE most comprehensive and up-to-date reference book I’ve ever read. No aspect of our sport is left out.”

He added, “As a new pilot entering this beautiful 3D game it’d take years of research and conversations with experts to glean all the information this book provides in its 300+ pages. Couple this with an easy reading style, and this book is an absolute must.”

The book has been designed to be the one book pilots need to help them learn to paraglide. It contains everything they need to know to take them from their first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond.

Designed to be approachable for any pilot wherever they are, the book follows the broad teaching curricula of the BHPA (UK), USHPA (USA) and other national paragliding organisations, including Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. So it’s suitable for pilots worldwide.

With over 300 pages of comprehensive instruction and information, the book includes:

Understanding the air

Learn how the air moves and what happens when you fly through it on a paraglider. Aerology is essential to keeping you safe and helping you pass your flying exams, and diagrams and easy-to-read explanations throughout make everything clear.

All the gear you need

Understand the difference between the different types of paragliders and harnesses. Learn about flying instruments, helmets and reserve parachutes – as well as specialist kit for acro, accuracy, hiking, mountaineering and powered paragliding.

Getting started

How does a wing fly? What happens on a paragliding training course? How do you safely launch a paraglider in different conditions? Turn? How do you come down? The book answers all the new-pilot questions in a straightforward, easy-to-understand way.

Learning about the weather

The book is an excellent meteorology primer, explaining weather systems and the art of forecasting. You’ll learn to read the clouds and the sky, how valleys and hills affect the wind, and how to use apps and other technology to your full advantage.

Becoming a qualified pilot

Learning to fly independently from an instructor is when your learning curve really takes off. So it’s time to learn advanced manoeuvres that will keep you safe in a range of conditions. In the book you’ll learn about advanced training, techniques, and safety clinics.

Going places

Air law and airspace can be a dry topic, but here the editors have made the essentials really simple and clear so you can stay safe – and legal. Also, find out about the different kinds of instruments available – from basic altimeters to hi-tech flight computers.

Getting your licence

Paraglider pilot training across the world follows the same basic principles. The book follows the broad teaching curricula of the BHPA (UK), USHPA (USA) and other national paragliding organisations, including Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, so it’s suitable for pilots worldwide.

The story of paragliding

From pioneers to world record flights. Learn how paragliding grew from an experimental activity in the French Alps to the incredible adventure sport it is today, enjoyed by an estimated 125,000 qualified pilots worldwide.

Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide is published by the same team behind Cross Country Magazine.

More information at www.beginnersguidetoparagliding.com

Paragliding: The Beginners Guide, 320 pages, by Bastienne Wentzel and Ed Ewing, published October 2020 by Cross Country International. ISBN 978-1-8380173-3-0