U-Turn Crossrock Review (EN B)

Looking for a lightweight paraglider for travel, adventure or everyday use? “Don’t overlook the Crossrock,” says our reviewer.
He took it out for a test fly in the southern French Alps and found a paraglider that is easy to launch and easy to fly, but also one that retains its sense of fun and has plenty of performance, especially in climbing.
We’ve been promised that electric is the future of paramotoring for a number of years. U-Turn have now introduced their Transformer motor to the market with a soft release this year. “Cleaner, quite and safer,” they say.