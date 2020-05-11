fbpx
Cross Country interviews: Gin Seok Song, Gin Gliders

Monday 11 May, 2020

Delve deep into paragliding design with Gin Seok Song and Idris Birch in Cross Country’s 55 minute interview.

The Gin Gliders designer and test pilot cover so much, from the possibility of two-liner EN Cs in the future, to the way profiles react in thermic air, to the detail of how A-line tension bands respond at full speed.

They talk to Cross Country’s Hugh Miller, live from the Gin Gliders HQ in South Korea.

