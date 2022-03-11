‘It’s a combo day!’ Guillaume Broust in the French Alps
Friday 11 March, 2022
Spring has arrived in the European Alps. Filmmaker and pilot Guillaume Broust celebrated by releasing this perfect five-minute film from a combo adventure he and some friends had last year.
Flying XC, top-landing, skiing and speed riding through his favourite part of the French Alps. Inspirational.
