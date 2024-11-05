Autumn colours and 5,000m base Photos: XRedRocks
Adventure and inspiration

X Red Rocks 2024: The documentary

Sending it in Utah – 'an arena that is totally mind blowing'

5 November, 2024, by Cross Country

Need some inspiration? XRedRocks have just released the documentary from this year’s race. Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah’s red rock formations and expansive desert, the film showcases a thrilling competition and the awe-inspiring landscapes that make the area unique.

Narrated by race director Gavin McClurg it relives all the highs and lows from the four tasks held in September, and also gives a window into the flying scene of Monroe, southern Utah.

The 15 minute film was made by Pierre Bottero.

