X Red Rocks 2024: The documentary

Need some inspiration? XRedRocks have just released the documentary from this year’s race. Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah’s red rock formations and expansive desert, the film showcases a thrilling competition and the awe-inspiring landscapes that make the area unique.

Narrated by race director Gavin McClurg it relives all the highs and lows from the four tasks held in September, and also gives a window into the flying scene of Monroe, southern Utah.

The 15 minute film was made by Pierre Bottero.