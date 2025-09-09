Touching the Sky VR Review: ‘Out of this world’

“An epic journey of human-powered flight coming Spring 2025” said the teaser on Meta Quest TV months ago. We had to wait a little longer, but boy, it was worth the wait! Touching the Sky VR is, I think, the most impressive documentary about paragliding to date. The views of flying in the Pakistani Karakoram in VR 360 degrees 3D, are out of this world stunning. However, you will need a Meta Quest headset to watch and experience it.

“The difference between men and boys is the price of their toys.” This saying certainly applies to a virtual reality (VR) headset. But Meta, after acquiring Oculus in 2014, one of the leading manufacturers of VR headsets, also sponsors and promotes the creation of a wealth of serious content and unique documentaries that utilise VR’s possibilities for imaging and storytelling. One of the content creators is Jonathan Griffith, a mountaineer specialising in outdoor and adventure VR productions. He previously made award-winning VR films about rock climbing soloist Alex Honnold and climbing Mount Everest.

Over the past two years Jonathan and his team followed...