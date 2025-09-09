Aaron Durogati flying in Pakistan
Adventure and inspiration

Touching the Sky VR Review: ‘Out of this world’

Immersive film gives you a pilot's eye view of paragliding in the Karakoram – and it's amazing

9 September, 2025, by Erwin Voogt | Photo: Jon Griffith / RBCP

“An epic journey of human-powered flight coming Spring 2025” said the teaser on Meta Quest TV months ago. We had to wait a little longer, but boy, it was worth the wait! Touching the Sky VR is, I think, the most impressive documentary about paragliding to date. The views of flying in the Pakistani Karakoram in VR 360 degrees 3D, are out of this world stunning. However, you will need a Meta Quest headset to watch and experience it.

“The difference between men and boys is the price of their toys.” This saying certainly applies to a virtual reality (VR) headset. But Meta, after acquiring Oculus in 2014, one of the leading manufacturers of VR headsets, also sponsors and promotes the creation of a wealth of serious content and unique documentaries that utilise VR’s possibilities for imaging and storytelling. One of the content creators is Jonathan Griffith, a mountaineer specialising in outdoor and adventure VR productions. He previously made award-winning VR films about rock climbing soloist Alex Honnold and climbing Mount Everest.

Over the past two years Jonathan and his team followed...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Maria Granberg at the Niviuk Fly Wide Open in Krushevo, 2025. Photograph: Kieran Campbell

Crushing it in Krushevo: Flying the Niviuk Fly Wide Open

Tarquin Cooper heads to Krushevo, North Macedonia for his first taste of competition paragliding at this entry-level fun comp
Read More
Aaron Durogati (left) and Matthias Weger while filming in Pakistan. The pilots have skis attached to their harnesses for combing skiing and flying vol bivouac in the mountains Photo: Jon Griffith / RBCP

The Ultimate Quest: Touching the Sky VR

Touching the Sky VR took three years to make and pushed aerial filmmaking boundaries at every turn – the pilots tell us how they did it
Read More
Paragliding at sunset along steep cliffs in Utah, USA

Road Trip USA: ‘There is huge potential for epic flights’

Tim Rochas, Pierre Bottero, Anna Berger and Tanguy Renaud-Goud head to the canyonlands and badlands in Utah
Read More

Premium Articles

My Flying Life: Malcolm Jones 

The Wallaby Ranch hang gliding legend on what matters most
Read More
Being chased by a dog while paragliding in the snow. Gin Gliders. Photo: Jerome Maupoint

Design Insight: Open Harnesses

Standard 'sit' paragliding harnesses offer simplicity, comfort and control. Bastienne Wentzel makes the case for the open harness
Read More
Take-off in Andalusia

El Rey de Andalusia

Henry George braved the backroads and byways of deepest Andalusia to chase the race at this year’s Spanish Hike-and-Fly National Championships
Read More