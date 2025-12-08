Fabi Buhl in full flow. Photo: Jake Holland
Adventure and inspiration

The Long Game: Making friends with the invisible

There is one common thread amongst all these sports – adventure and time

8 December, 2025, by Gavin McClurg | Photos: Jake Holland

I recently sat down with German alpinist Fabian “Fabi” Buhl for an episode of the Cloudbase Mayhem podcast to discuss his rather extraordinary accomplishments in para-alpinism in the Karakoram and Patagonia; his ascent to the top of XContest this year with six (SIX!) 300+ km FAI triangles; and his exceptional journey from scared new pilot to one of the most accomplished and inspiring pilots of our generation in just a few years. 

At one point in the interview he spoke eloquently about a friend telling him to study a river in Pakistan after he expressed frustration with understanding how to fly in the lee. As he sat on the riverbank watching the water...

