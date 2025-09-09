Letter From: ‘As you inhale, you begin to fly’

Have you ever flown in a dream? Maybe in childhood? Or perhaps you’ve been flying all your life? If you recognise this feeling, then it hasn’t left me since childhood. I clearly remember and know the effort you have to apply to your body in a dream to start flying. It’s like a wave that you initiate from the very tips of your toes, which travels upward, and at the moment when it reaches the top of your head as you inhale, you begin to fly. And that’s it. The flight has started.

I flew over cities, mountains, crossed rivers, jumped over houses – from one roof to another. I even showed someone in the dream how to do it, explained it. But, by the way, I don’t remember anyone ever flying with me in the dream. It was always a very personal experience and a thrill from that moment of lifting off the ground and controlling the flight itself.

Free-flight dreams

As we all know now, flying is possible. But humans are not born to fly. And so, that feeling I had all my life in dreams was not available to me in real life in the same way. But aviation interested me from an early age. I was involved in an aeroclub, built model aeroplanes by hand – control line models – and studied their compression engines.

I flew Bro-11 gliders that we built ourselves. I flew Yak-52 planes, Cessnas,...