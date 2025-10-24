What happens when you mix the UK’s most iconic mountain endurance challenge with paragliders, unpredictable weather and four guys from three countries who only just met?

In this short adventure film, US pilot Jason Hardrath travels halfway around the world to meet Henry George and take on a creative twist of the legendary Three Peaks Challenge — linking Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in hike-and-fly paragliding style in under 24 hours.

Running up. Flying off. Crossing borders. Battling clouds, wind, and classic British conditions – this journey captures the humour, grit, and heart behind chasing adventure.