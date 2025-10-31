K2 film to play at UK’s Kendal Mountain Festival

The documentary of Liv Sansoz and Zeb Roche’s historic tandem flight from the summit of K2 is among the headline films to play at this year’s Kendal Mountain Festival.

K2 Mon Amour tells the story of the pair’s ascent and flight from the world’s second highest mountain in August last year. “With spectacular unseen images, the film is much more than a summit attempt, it is an ode to the wild and raw beauty of K2,” promoters say. It will play at 12.15pm on 23 November, the final day of the UK’s renowned three day adventure festival in Kendal.

The trailer for the 2025 Kendal Mountain Festival

K2 Mon Amour is one of around 150 films from all around the world to be selected to be played during the festival and nominated for awards across 12 categories. Last year, the paralpinism film Pourquoi tu vas là-haut (What brings you up there) won the coveted Best Sport prize.

Zeb and Liv were among four French pilots to fly from K2 on 28 July 2024. Benjamin Vedrines, a Briançon-based mountain guide, was first to launch from the summit of the 8,611m mountain with a 17m single-skin, followed by Jean-Yves Fredriksen, who made a solo ascent that avoided the popular and well trodden route in a 32 hour non-stop push. He then spent 90 minutes trying to launch his Niviuk single-skin in nil-wind before a gust finally allowed him to take off. Liv and Zeb flew from the summit in a Niviuk tandem after following the regular Abruzzi route in 14 hours.

Kendal Mountain Festival describes itself as “the ultimate social and cultural platform for all those who love the outdoors, fuelling a continuous love for adventure, exploration and the environment.”

Over four days more than 200 live ticketed sessions including 300 speakers and 150 films are shown. In addition, the festival, which attracts 25,000 visitors, showcases over 100 of the world’s leading outdoor and adventure brands.

The Kendal Mountain Festival takes place 20 to 23 November 2025.

