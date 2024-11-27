Paralpinism film wins Kendal Mountain Film award

The French film Pourquoi tu vas là-haut (What brings you up there) has won the coveted Best Sport prize at the Kendal Mountain Film Competition.

The film follows Nathanael Sapey-Triomphe and friends Michel Cervelin and Cchering Sherpa on a journey of self discovery as they climb and make what they believe is the first flight from the summit of Cholatse, 6,440m in Nepal’s Gokyo valley.

They summitted the mountain 16 November 2023, and launched using Skywalk Pace singleskin wings. A highlight of the film is the flight footage, also captured from their base camp.

Presenting the award, the judges said: “This is an immersive film exploring a paralpine expedition in the Himalayas. It is as exhilarating as it is fraught with risk – the cinematography, editing, sound design and the fragmented narrative contribute to the qualities of this striking film.”

Speaking on stage, the director Nathanael said: “I’m so proud to receive this award. It’s been a big rollercoaster to make this happen, one and a half years with a big team. It’s a pleasure and honour.”

He added that he only got wind of the award a few days before the announcement and dropped everything to dash to Kendal – only making it just in time. “It was one more rollercoaster,” he added.

The film can be seen at the climbing film tour before being available online in the spring of 2025. Nathanaël describes himself as a young film director, cinematographer and photographer from the French Alps. “I’m in love with telling stories in an immersive way, where the viewer can feel the emotion, beauty or usefulness of what they see,” he says.

The Kendal Mountain Film Competition received 485 international film submissions, from which over 190 films were selected to curate the Festival’s 2024 Film Programme. It is judged by an independent jury of film and mountain professionals.

Kendal Mountain Festival