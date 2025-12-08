Dan Jones
Adventure and inspiration

Dan Jones: ‘An incredible journey’

You don’t have to travel far for adventure, says paramotor pilot Dan Jones

8 December, 2025, by Caitlin Smith

It’s a raw morning in Norfolk, England, and paramotor pilot Dan Jones is at his local airfield encased in merino base layers, two fleeces, a jacket, flight suit and waterproof trousers: defence against the damp British winter.

Stepping onto the scales, Dan breathes a sigh of relief: his gear weighs in at 69kg. Every last item has been carefully selected to stay under the 70kg limit required for the flight ahead, in which Dan plans to beat a 13-year-old FAI World Record: Distance in a closed circuit without landing.

It’s Sunday 3 March 2024. After obsessively checking meteorological charts for weeks, the previous day he called up his instructor, friend and nominated FAI observer Mike Chilvers, to announce that the big day had finally arrived. Planning and preparation is key when it comes to record-breaking. Distances, speeds, fuel consumption… Figures fizz inside Dan’s head, data splashing a mosaic on...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Paragliding in northern Italy

Head in the Clouds: The Italian Job

"I just need to commit, keep up and learn". Australian resident Allen Weynberg goes flying in northern Italy
Read More
Fabi Buhl in full flow. Photo: Jake Holland

The Long Game: Making friends with the invisible

What skills can other adventure sports give us for flying? And what skills can pilots take back to those sports? Gavin McClurg explains
Read More
Sao Jorge, Azores

Adventure Mode: Soaring the secret side of the Azores

With nine different volcanic islands there are plenty of places to fly and it's always possible to find one that is flyable
Read More

Premium Articles

Torsten Siegel

My Flying Life: Torsten Siegel

The competition pilot and designer on what matters most
Read More
Vector Vario

Design Insight: Vector Vario

The next generation of varios is here – Marcus King gets to grip with the technology behind them
Read More
Le Petit Combin paragliding climb and fly adventure by Tim Rochas

Adventure Mode: Combo flying Le Petit Combin

The Petit Combin is a beautiful 3,672m peak standing between the Val de Bagnes and the valley leading up to the Grand Saint-Bernard Pass
Read More