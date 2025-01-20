Sunset flying in Australia
Sunset flying in Australia. Photo: Tex Beck
Adventure and inspiration

Allen Weynberg: ‘My heart is beating’

20 January, 2025, by Allen Weynberg

The crisp glider rises perfectly from the dew-soaked turf.

“A bit of brake.” 

“Now brake left, gently, gently!”

“Settle yourself in the harness.”

The radio cackles commands as the student pilot embarks on their journey. The early morning air is perfect for the instructor to impart their wisdom and guide the group on the first high glides. Clear blue Queensland skies, gentle breeze and already little bubbles to turn and play in – once again under the remote control of the master, before he hands over to the assistant instructor, who guides the fledglings in to land. It wasn’t always this way. 

It’s a bright...

