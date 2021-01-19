fbpx
Gear News

Supair release Sora 2 Plus tandem

Tuesday 19 January, 2021

Supair have released the new Sora 2 Plus tandem in 38m² and 42m² sizes. Among the changes are new extra-strong line attachment points. 

Supair say the Sora 2 Plus pitches less in turbulence than the Sora 2, so it’s more relaxing for both pilot and passenger. It still has the same good inflation, landing characteristics and handling that were praised in the Sora 2.

The original Sora 2 was the subject of a safety notice in October 2019, following a case where A-line attachment points ruptured in flight. Supair say the new, very strong attachment points were subsequently designed for them by a French company, to Supair’s specifications. Every batch of the new braid is tested after manufacture to ensure it withstands at least 150kg.

Supair Sora 2 Plus

New strengthened line attachment points

Supair say the Sora 2 Plus passed the structural test at more than 245kg, which is 10% above what is required by the standard.

The wing has a new look and comes in three colourways: Volcano, Sunset and Ocean. It is available to order now, and first deliveries are expected around the end of January 2021.

supair.com

