fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Supair Eona 3 – EN-A school glider

Thursday 18 March, 2021

Supair have released their new school glider, the Eona 3. They say it has easier launch behaviour with no overshoot tendency, longer brake travel and greater roll stability than its predecessor.

The simplified layout makes the lines easier to manage on launch, and also improves performance. The risers are colour-coded, and there is a red big-ears handle on the outer A-riser.

The Eona 3 also benefits from Supair’s new strengthened line attachment points a seen on the Sora 2 tandem. These are specially manufactured for Supair, and have breakage values 20% above the EN standard for size L.

Five sizes cover take-off weights from 50kg to 130kg, and there are six colour choices. Supair say the asymmetrical pattern on the wing makes it easier to direct students over the radio.

supair.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK