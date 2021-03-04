fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Safety notice: Gin Genie Lite 3 Rescue Deck

Thursday 4 March, 2021

Gin have issued a safety notice concerning the Genie Lite 3 rescue deck. Faulty zippers have been found on some units, which could make reserve extraction difficult.

Gin say that all owners of the rescue deck should perform an opening test. If the rescue can be extracted without difficulty, the rescue deck is safe to fly with.

If the rescue cannot be extracted easily, or you are unsure, the zippers should be visually inspected. The zipper boxes should be U-shaped, as in the first diagram below.

Gin Genie Lite 3 rescue deck zipper diagram from safety notice

Image one is how the zips should look. Images two and three show un-sanded and badly sanded zips. If yours looks like either of these, they can be rectified by sanding. Contact your Gin dealer for instructions.

Download the safety notice here.

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK