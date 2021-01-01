PPG Smoke Unity headset

PPG Smoke’s Unity Headset combines active and passive noise cancelling for listening to music, taking calls, vlogging, charging your GoPro or phone, or checking in with the control tower, while you fly.
It cancels out the noise from your paramotor, and can record audio input from its detachable 3.5mm mic, your radio and phone to your GoPro.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Hardware Stack
-36db hybrid active noise cancelling
5 active microphones
45mm drivers
Bluetooth® 5 w/CSR8645 chipset with Qualcomm® aptX™
Onboard battery management system
5.0V 1.0A USB-A for external device charging
Audio impedance: 32Ohm
Energy Storage & Distribution
4000mAh (dual 2000mAh) Lithium Polymer
Charging Time: About 4 hours
Talk/Play Time: About 30 hours with ANC
Charging Voltage: DC 5V
Charging Current: 1.0A
Charging: USB-C
Ports & Connectivity
1x Icom ICA
1x 2 Meter Radio
1x USB-A (peripheral charging)
1x 3.5mm jack for boom mic
1x 3.5mm jack for GoPro audio
Available for pre-order ( $429.95) at the time of writing, with production due to start on 31 January 2021.