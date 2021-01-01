PPG Smoke Unity headset

PPG Smoke’s Unity Headset combines active and passive noise cancelling for listening to music, taking calls, vlogging, charging your GoPro or phone, or checking in with the control tower, while you fly.

It cancels out the noise from your paramotor, and can record audio input from its detachable 3.5mm mic, your radio and phone to your GoPro.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Hardware Stack

-36db hybrid active noise cancelling

5 active microphones

45mm drivers

Bluetooth® 5 w/CSR8645 chipset with Qualcomm® aptX™

Onboard battery management system

5.0V 1.0A USB-A for external device charging

Audio impedance: 32Ohm

Energy Storage & Distribution

4000mAh (dual 2000mAh) Lithium Polymer

Charging Time: About 4 hours

Talk/Play Time: About 30 hours with ANC

Charging Voltage: DC 5V

Charging Current: 1.0A

Charging: USB-C

Ports & Connectivity

1x Icom ICA

1x 2 Meter Radio

1x USB-A (peripheral charging)

1x 3.5mm jack for boom mic

1x 3.5mm jack for GoPro audio

Available for pre-order ( $429.95) at the time of writing, with production due to start on 31 January 2021.

ppgsmoke.com