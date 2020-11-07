fbpx
Search
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Ozone Alpina 4: lightweight EN C

Saturday 7 November, 2020

Ozone’s Alpina 4 is out – it’s over a kilo lighter than the Delta 4, with “class-leading performance and easy, comfortable handling”.

It’s aimed at intermediate to advanced pilots who fly 50-100 hours a year and have SIV experience, and is suitable for pilots moving up to C-class.

It’s half a kilo lighter than the Alpina 3, coming in at under 4kg in the middle, MS, size. The A4 is made from Dominico N20D and Porcher 7000 E71 cloth, with all unsheathed lines. The lighter sail means reduced inertia and translates to a crisper, more agile feel, more climb sensitivity and better collapse behaviour.

Ozone say it’s the safest, best-behaved Alpina yet, tuned for fun, with better handling and performance. They quote a 12cm/s sink rate advantage over the Alpina 3 on full-speed glides in still air; even more in real air as it cuts through turbulence better. They call it a “glide machine” in turbulence, and say it has the strongest structure they’ve ever made.

The Active Control Risers come from the Mantra, acting on the B and C-risers for great control without deforming the camber of the profile.

It’s available in five sizes, XS to L, and four standard colours.

Alpina 4 specifications

flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK