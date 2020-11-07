Ozone Alpina 4: lightweight EN C

Ozone’s Alpina 4 is out – it’s over a kilo lighter than the Delta 4, with “class-leading performance and easy, comfortable handling”.

It’s aimed at intermediate to advanced pilots who fly 50-100 hours a year and have SIV experience, and is suitable for pilots moving up to C-class.

It’s half a kilo lighter than the Alpina 3, coming in at under 4kg in the middle, MS, size. The A4 is made from Dominico N20D and Porcher 7000 E71 cloth, with all unsheathed lines. The lighter sail means reduced inertia and translates to a crisper, more agile feel, more climb sensitivity and better collapse behaviour.

Ozone say it’s the safest, best-behaved Alpina yet, tuned for fun, with better handling and performance. They quote a 12cm/s sink rate advantage over the Alpina 3 on full-speed glides in still air; even more in real air as it cuts through turbulence better. They call it a “glide machine” in turbulence, and say it has the strongest structure they’ve ever made.

The Active Control Risers come from the Mantra, acting on the B and C-risers for great control without deforming the camber of the profile.

It’s available in five sizes, XS to L, and four standard colours.

flyozone.com