Niviuk Takoo 5 tandem: EN B / DGAC

Niviuk’s latest tandem, the Takoo 5, is EN-B and DGAC certified in three sizes. They say it’s stable, safe and durable, with excellent handling.

It has a new profile, a more refined leading edge with fewer creases and a redesigned internal structure which better distributes loads.

Niviuk say the handling is lighter and more direct than its predecessor, and it’s easy to launch and land. A new Ear Lock system allows the pilot to choose the size of big ears, and lock them in.

The Takoo 5 is made of 36g/m² and 40g/m² Dokdo on top, and 32g/m² Dokdo underneath and all the lines are sheathed.

Three sizes, 39, 42 and 44m², cater for all-up weights of 110-190kg, 120-220kg and 140-239kg.

Niviuk.com