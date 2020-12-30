fbpx
Search
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Nirvana F-Light paramotor pod harness

Wednesday 30 December, 2020

Nirvana have designed a semi-reclined pod harness for paramotors. It’s streamlined, aerodynamic and you can weightshift in it.

It’s designed specifically for Nirvana’s F-Light paramotor, for engine-off thermalling. The idea is you can launch from the flats with your motor, then switch off and fly with all the comfort, feedback and sensitivity you’d get with a free-flight wing without a motor.

“Most standard paramotor harnesses have a prone sitting position, which makes it hard to really feel the glider”, designer Martin Orlik explains. Because PPG wings have low collapse tendency and PPG pilots often fly in the non-thermic hours of the day, this is not a problem, but for very long flights, sitting upright can become uncomfortable.

The PPG pod is designed to feel and react like a free-flight harness and it’s streamlined for maximum efficiency which means you’ll get better fuel consumption and more speed with the motor too.

“The reclined posture was achieved through completely new swing arms and properly balanced geometry of the harness itself.  I believe to get the best results, you need to consider the whole flying unit as one piece. And as such, it will be available only for the F-light right now”.

nirvana.cz

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK