Nirvana F-Light paramotor pod harness

Nirvana have designed a semi-reclined pod harness for paramotors. It’s streamlined, aerodynamic and you can weightshift in it.

It’s designed specifically for Nirvana’s F-Light paramotor, for engine-off thermalling. The idea is you can launch from the flats with your motor, then switch off and fly with all the comfort, feedback and sensitivity you’d get with a free-flight wing without a motor.

“Most standard paramotor harnesses have a prone sitting position, which makes it hard to really feel the glider”, designer Martin Orlik explains. Because PPG wings have low collapse tendency and PPG pilots often fly in the non-thermic hours of the day, this is not a problem, but for very long flights, sitting upright can become uncomfortable.

The PPG pod is designed to feel and react like a free-flight harness and it’s streamlined for maximum efficiency which means you’ll get better fuel consumption and more speed with the motor too.

“The reclined posture was achieved through completely new swing arms and properly balanced geometry of the harness itself. I believe to get the best results, you need to consider the whole flying unit as one piece. And as such, it will be available only for the F-light right now”.

