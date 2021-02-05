Miniplane Rigid Cage paramotor

Per Il Volo, who this year are celebrating 33 years in the industry, have introduced an aerodynamic Rigid Cage and larger propeller for the Miniplane paramotor. Together these have made it smoother, quieter and more efficient.

The 150cm diameter rigid cage is made from high strength aluminium with an aerodynamic, drop-shaped profile. It can accommodate and protect a 140cm propeller.

The lightweight carbon-fibre Helix propeller has a high aspect ratio and efficient profile. With a new 17/75 reduction the propeller spins at a reduced rate of 2,200 RPM at maximum throttle, generating more thrust for less noise. Its performance advantages are especially noticeable when air density is lower, at altitude.

Photographer Adi Geisegger uses Miniplane paramotors for his work. He did an altitude test with this slow-spinning, large-prop setup, comparing it with a faster spinning 125cm propeller. He reported an “incredible” improvement in climb rate from 30-40cm/s to almost 100cm/s, and said most of the performance gains were because of the long, wide propeller which catches more air outside the disturbed airflow of the pilot.

The Miniplane paramotor uses Per Il Volo’s Top-80 engine, which has also been recently upgraded with various internal and external components. The remote choke system and fuel primer make the cold-engine start easier, and improve safety on the ground.

miniplane.net