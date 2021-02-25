fbpx
Gear News

Kortel Koncept: modular open harness

Thursday 25 February, 2021

Kortel have just released a new modular open harness for schools and beyond. It’s called the Koncept, and it can be set up to match a wide range of pilot morphologies and requirements. 

It has an airbag protector, and a front-mount reserve container that is easy to install and remove. A two-step speedbar is also available.

In addition to the usual comfort settings (angle of tilt, shoulder, leg and chest strap lengths), it is possible to adjust the length of the backrest, the height of the anchor points, and to choose from five different seat board sizes – the boards simply slide into place.

The anti-forget leg straps and automatic buckles are new-pilot friendly. The harness is available in five sizes from XS to XL, certified to 120kg. The S size weighs 3.8kg with seat board and reserve container.

korteldesign.com

