Gear News

“Beam me up”: AirDesign’s new UFO

Thursday 4 March, 2021

AirDesign have unveiled a brand new version of their single-surface paraglider, the UFO. “Back to the roots of paragliding”, they say: it’s simple, safe and very light, accessible for everyone and certified EN B.  

It will be available in 13, 14, 16, 18 and 20m² sizes. The 16 was first to be certified, for a weight range of 50-90kg. In that size it’s just 1.59kg, and can be packed down very small thanks to the nitinol rods which spring back into shape after being deformed. The UFO AirPack the wing is supplied in can be folded and strapped in half after packing, so it fits easily into a day pack.

It’s made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 and has an inflated section on the leading edge. All the seams are doubled with etching tape on the edges to add robustness. The lines are unsheathed, colour-coded Aramid. A Mylar border band reinforces the leading and trailing edges and gives structural and behavioural consistency.

AirDesign UFO colours AirDesign UFO specs

