Advance Success 5 harness

The Success 5 is Advance’s latest paragliding harness for leisure and cross-country pilots, now with even more protection.

It has a new look, with textured fabric in Coral blue or Sahara brown that extends down the inside back and seat as well as the outside. Advance say it is the first in their new-design harness range.

The protection is made up of several elements, with foam underseat and back protectors, and SAS-TEC back and side plates to protect the hips and spine. Altogether, Advance say the Success 5’s protection offers 25% more energy absorption and a 20% reduced packing volume.

It has a carbon seat plate, and now comes with a hook-knife stored in the shoulder strap. The Success 5 is available in three sizes, and weighs between 4.25 and 4.85kg. First deliveries are expected at the end of February 2021.

advance.swiss