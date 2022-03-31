Sphera RS: Swing’s EN-D two-liner

Swing have released their new EN-D two-liner, the Sphera RS. They say the Rast technology makes it a very comfortable two-liner.
It has 75 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.9, and was designed for record-hunters and competition pilots, with input from Swing’s Italian importer and former competition pilot Maurizio Bottegal.
The sail is a mixture of Porcher Skytex 38, STA15 and STA10 fabrics. Its unsheathed aramid lines have a Pro Dry coating that Swing say resists moisture absorption, and are coloured to make them easier to sort.
The Sphera RS will be available in four sizes and three colours.