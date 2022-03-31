fbpx
Sphera RS: Swing’s EN-D two-liner

Thursday 31 March, 2022

Swing have released their new EN-D two-liner, the Sphera RS. They say the Rast technology makes it a very comfortable two-liner.

It has 75 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.9, and was designed for record-hunters and competition pilots, with input from Swing’s Italian importer and former competition pilot Maurizio Bottegal.

The sail is a mixture of Porcher Skytex 38, STA15 and STA10 fabrics. Its unsheathed aramid lines have a Pro Dry coating that Swing say resists moisture absorption, and are coloured to make them easier to sort.

The Sphera RS will be available in four sizes and three colours.

Swing Sphera RS specs

swing.de

 

 

