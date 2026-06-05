First Look: Neo Push Up
The Neo Push Up is billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market.5 June, 2026, by Marcus King
The Neo Push Up is billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market. Designed as a hike-and-fly harness for pilots who prefer a classic ABS geometry, it is also suitable for beginners and as a travel harness thanks to its light weight and compact packed size. Marcus King tries it on for size.
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