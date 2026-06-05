Neo Push Up harness
Harnesses and reserves

First Look: Neo Push Up

The Neo Push Up is billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market.

5 June, 2026, by Marcus King

The Neo Push Up is billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market. Designed as a hike-and-fly harness for pilots who prefer a classic ABS geometry, it is also suitable for beginners and as a travel harness thanks to its light weight and compact packed size. Marcus King tries it on for size.

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