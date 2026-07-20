The mid-pack rabbit
“Bunny keeps me from doing stupid things…” Andy Brown picks apart the mindset of a sports-class competition pilot – and shares how he stops himself from doing stupid things (most of the time).20 July, 2026, by Andy Brown | Photos: Marcus King
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Cross Country 267:August / September 2026
Inspiration, insight and ideas – the latest issue is packed with people and places to fly this summer. From Japan to Cape Verde, from parakiting to short-pack hang glidingFind out more
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Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090