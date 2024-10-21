New technology: The parakites are here
21 October, 2024, by Bastienne Wentzel

“Dive, swoop, climb, soar…” Launched in a blaze of high-octane glory in 2022 parakites have now definitely come of age – attracting new pilots from disciplines like skydiving and kiting as well as paraglider pilots who want to go high-wind soaring at the coast. Bastienne Wentzel dials in…

I’m on a beach in the Netherlands, a fresh wind blowing from the west and ready to try this new hype: the parakite. Someone hands me a bundle of white dyneema with a lot of pulleys and two familiar looking handles: the kite-risers connected to a brand new Flare Moustache 18.

Once I’ve sorted the bundle out I pull on what I think are the A-risers. The Moustache rises fairly quickly, I pull the brakes to stop it and the entire canopy collapses. Lesson learned: don’t brake a reflex profile overhead – it stabilises itself.

My second try is better and I spend some time groundhandling before kiting up the dune and flying away. I remember the instructions: keep your hands level with the labels for trim flight. Hands-up sends the wing into a sharp dive and hands-down creates massive lift catapulting me up. My brain is working overtime. Control is not just left and right now, but in three dimensions! Once...

