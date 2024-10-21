Coupe Icare 2024: Instruments and Technology
Photo: Coupe Icare
Design Insights

Coupe Icare 2024: Instruments and Technology

21 October, 2024, by Michel Ferrer

Berfon Air3

The evolutions are called 7.35 and 7.35+ (with Fanet-Flarm added) after the 7.3 and 7.3+ presented last year. The screen is brighter: 2,600 nits instead of 1,300; the 1,300 is still sold, but at a lower price. (Lower screen brightness increases battery life.) The case has new buttons, and the device now runs on Android 13, which increases the ability to use voice recognition. 

fly-air3.com

