Coupe Icare 2024: Also spotted…

Aeros

Ukrainian company Aeros was once a world leader in hang gliding, and we were delighted to see Alexandr Voronin and Olena Ostakhova back at the Coupe Icare where they were presenting the Aeros Nine Trike (ANT). The trike has a 9m2 wing, max speed of 140km/h, cruising mode of 80km/h, a take-off range of 70m, and a 16-litre fuel tank giving up to five hours of autonomy. The engine is a four-stroke Eos and the great thing about it is that everything fits into two big carry bags, one for the chassis, the...