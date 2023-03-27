fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear Guide

BogdanFly Pizza race: sub-1kg pod harness

Monday 27 March, 2023

The Pizza Race is an über-light pod harness, made for hike-and-fly racing. King Masztalerz will be using one in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps. 

It’s a hammock-style harness with a large rear fairing, made from brightly-coloured Skytex and Dyneema. It weighs 990g including the airbag protector, broken down like this:

There are no buckles – all adjustments are done using knots. You can order a version with no tail or side pockets, that weighs just 880g.

Bogdan started making lightweight cocoon harnesses five years ago because, “I just love travelling with a paraglider around the world. But it’s hard to do that with a heavy backpack on. I couldn’t find any light cocoon on the market that would suit me.”

The Pizza Fly is load tested to 100kg, find the test reports on para-test.com.

BogdanFly Pizza Race lightweight harness close-up

bogdanfly.ltdwww.facebook.com/BFparagliding

You might also like

Back to Gear Guide
Back to Gear Guide

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK