In a Twist – Skywalk’s new lightweight reversible harness
Gear NewsNews

In a Twist – Skywalk’s new lightweight reversible harness

Three sizes, starting at 2kg

23 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Skywalk has introduced the Twist, a new reversible paragliding harness aimed at pilots looking for a simple, lightweight solution for hike-and-fly, travel and everyday flying.

Starting at 2.05kg, the EN/LTF-certified harness combines a reversible harness and backpack into a single package, with Skywalk focusing on ease of use rather than ultra-minimalism.

Skywalk Twist reversible paraglider harness

The Twist uses the company’s familiar Get-Up closure system, with the leg and chest straps clipping directly into the main carabiners to simplify pre-flight preparation. Adjustment points are deliberately kept straightforward, making the harness accessible to newer pilots while remaining suitable for experienced hike-and-fly pilots.

In flight, the Twist uses an ergonomic seat shell and Skywalk’s Power Frame construction, which the company says provides a comfortable, balanced seating position on both short and longer XC flights. Key adjustments remain accessible while airborne.

Skywalk Twist reversible paraglider harness

Safety has also been a priority. The harness features an integrated Permair air protector, designed to combine low weight with passive protection and compact packing. A built-in Recco reflector – which can assist professional rescue teams equipped with Recco detectors – and Skywalk’s Peak Load Control System complete the safety package.

As a backpack, the Twist offers up to 70 litres of storage, with an ergonomic carrying system intended to make long approaches more comfortable. Skywalk positions the harness as an all-round option that can move easily between hike-and-fly adventures, travelling and everyday flying.

The harness is available in three sizes: S, M and L, with a max pilot load of 120kg.

More at skywalk.info

You may also like

Skywalk rescue parachutes

Skywalk add spice to their reserve parachute range

Skywalk has spiced up its reserve parachute range with two redesigned square-canopy reserves, the Pepper Cross Light2 and Salsa2
Read More
Eigertour 2026

Eigertour 2026: Chrigel Maurer and Romy Sweda claim victories

Chrigel Maurer has continued his winning streak with a win at the Eigertour, arriving in goal just over 48 hours after setting off.
Read More
Wanderbird Kitzbuhel 2025

Wanderbird returns to Kitzbühel

Wanderbird, the community hike-and-fly series, is due to host two events in Austria. On 10 July the popular race series returns to Kitzbühel.
Read More

Premium Articles

Rob Mansley

My Flying Life: Rob Mansley

The chief instructor on what matters most
Read More
Hike-and-fly in the Lofoten Islands

Love and loss in the Lofoten Islands

“I did what any sane person would do.” Mymy Heissat tells Tarquin Cooper about learning to fly in the Arctic
Read More
Chrigel Maurer in the 2026 X-Pyr

X-Pyr: “The dream comes true”

Chrigel Maurer had something to prove and he did – storming to victory in X-Pyr. He tells all
Read More