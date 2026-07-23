In a Twist – Skywalk’s new lightweight reversible harness

Skywalk has introduced the Twist, a new reversible paragliding harness aimed at pilots looking for a simple, lightweight solution for hike-and-fly, travel and everyday flying.

Starting at 2.05kg, the EN/LTF-certified harness combines a reversible harness and backpack into a single package, with Skywalk focusing on ease of use rather than ultra-minimalism.

The Twist uses the company’s familiar Get-Up closure system, with the leg and chest straps clipping directly into the main carabiners to simplify pre-flight preparation. Adjustment points are deliberately kept straightforward, making the harness accessible to newer pilots while remaining suitable for experienced hike-and-fly pilots.

In flight, the Twist uses an ergonomic seat shell and Skywalk’s Power Frame construction, which the company says provides a comfortable, balanced seating position on both short and longer XC flights. Key adjustments remain accessible while airborne.

Safety has also been a priority. The harness features an integrated Permair air protector, designed to combine low weight with passive protection and compact packing. A built-in Recco reflector – which can assist professional rescue teams equipped with Recco detectors – and Skywalk’s Peak Load Control System complete the safety package.

As a backpack, the Twist offers up to 70 litres of storage, with an ergonomic carrying system intended to make long approaches more comfortable. Skywalk positions the harness as an all-round option that can move easily between hike-and-fly adventures, travelling and everyday flying.

The harness is available in three sizes: S, M and L, with a max pilot load of 120kg.

More at skywalk.info