Using the Gaggle app for paraglider pilots
SafetyTechnology

Staying connected with gaggle

Lawrie Noctor on why the Gaggle app could be a game-changer for groups

6 December, 2024, by Lawrie Noctor

I spent last year flying with the Gaggle app and was genuinely impressed with how fast it seems to have developed. Gaggle is an app that turns your smartphone or tablet not only into a flight instrument and recorder but a fully-fledged flight software package.

It can do all the expected flight instrument things, like automatic flight logging, statistics, weather, flying site information, airspace, emergency alerts, flying events and more. But it was the community side of things where I was most impressed, as no other flying app has this (as far as I’m aware).

Community features

What are these great community features which set it apart? This summer I attended Parafest in North Wales, which is a big paramotoring and free-flying festival. The event organisers used Gaggle to run different events, allowing all pilots to get involved: all you had to do was join the Parafest group on the app.

Within this...

A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map
Paragliding in the Alps. Photo: Andy Busslinger

How to: Buddy up

Technology is great, but we still need to look out for each other. Jack Sheard talks to Jocky Sanderson about buddying up
Ben Lewis had been in Bir for three weeks before his incident, which saw him reach more than 7,000m in a cu-nim. Photo: Ben Lewis

“The vario was just screaming”

Canadian pilot Dr Ben Lewis was swept to 7,374m in a storm cloud in Bir in India in October 2024 and lived. He tells his story
