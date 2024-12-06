Staying connected with gaggle

I spent last year flying with the Gaggle app and was genuinely impressed with how fast it seems to have developed. Gaggle is an app that turns your smartphone or tablet not only into a flight instrument and recorder but a fully-fledged flight software package.

It can do all the expected flight instrument things, like automatic flight logging, statistics, weather, flying site information, airspace, emergency alerts, flying events and more. But it was the community side of things where I was most impressed, as no other flying app has this (as far as I’m aware).

Community features

What are these great community features which set it apart? This summer I attended Parafest in North Wales, which is a big paramotoring and free-flying festival. The event organisers used Gaggle to run different events, allowing all pilots to get involved: all you had to do was join the Parafest group on the app.

Within this...