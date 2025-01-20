‘Progress has a pace’

Oana Matei is a paragliding guide and coach in Tenerife, where hundreds of pilots head each year for early season airtime. Highs and lows, she’s seen it all. We asked her for her advice on making your first time overseas flying trip.

Oana, what can you expect when you go on a thermalling course?

To acquire, clarify and/or understand the basics of thermalling in safe conditions for your level. Explanation of the flying site, possible landings, in-flight radio assistance, mental training, briefing and debriefing of the flight and conditions, your emotional and mental capacity.

Where can you go to get guaranteed airtime?

Considering the weather changes, it’s difficult to guarantee airtime. Though due to the island’s shape, protection from the wind and microclimates Tenerife...