‘Progress has a pace’
Tenerife paragliding guide Oana Matei on how to build hours, safely20 January, 2025, by Cross Country
You may also like
Progression: The Ultimate Guide
Getting your paragliding licence is one thing, learning to become an autonomous and safe pilot is another – and takes a lot longerRead More
How to become a ‘good pilot’
What does being a “good pilot” mean? Regular columnist Théo de Blic shares his wisdom, and it starts with getting in plenty of airtimeRead More
Premium Articles
Coupe Icare 2024: All the new paragliders and harnesses
The annual Coupe Icare took place from 17-22 September 2024. We trawled the gear tents to find out what's newRead More
Théo de Blic: Learning from my ‘failures’
Théo de Blic had his best acro season ever in 2024. They say you learn more from failures, but Théo learnt a lot from the year's successesRead More