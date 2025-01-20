How to become a ‘good pilot’

What does being a “good pilot” mean?

I think first, a good pilot is a pilot that flies. If you are flying, you are getting better. You are gathering experience, and you are on the path to becoming good.

People often say that experience is important in paragliding, and I agree, but it has to be coupled with actual current airtime. Without that, experience tends to be nothing more than memories and cannot really relate to the present situation.

If airtime is the most important, I believe that self-confidence is the second most important quality. But be careful here. When I talk about...